Large number of turtles stranded

25 min ago

Following on the heels of the 25 or so dead green sea turtles that washed ashore a few weeks ago, approximately 188 cold, stunned and stranded sea turtles were found in the lower Laguna Madre area over the weekend. Rescuers have been busy the last two days dealing with the large influx of stranded turtles.

