Hidalgo County spent $1,285 on a judge's "staff retreat"

A retired law professor and legal scholar said paying for Hidalgo County district court judges to attend continuing legal education courses is unjustified given modern technology negates the need to travel to legal conferences. That was the reaction Geoffrey C. Hazard Jr., had to some travel reimbursement records showing judges spent thousands attending continuing legal education conferences in 2016 and one judge whose staff was reimbursed for attending a two-night retreat in a three-bedroom South Padre Island condominium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Progress Times.