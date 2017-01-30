Cell Phone Forensics Used in Murder Trial
Former Border Patrol agent, Joel Luna, and his brother, Eduardo Luna, are accused in the murder of Jose Francisco Palacios Paz. The victim's body was found headless near South Padre Island two years ago.
