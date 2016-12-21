Brownsville's first baby of 2017 arrived unexpectedly late
After three sons, Marysol Ibarra finally got the daughter she'd been hoping for, and little Nayla turned out to be the first baby born in Brownsville in the New Year. Ibarra was surprised by the news, saying "We weren't expecting it - the nurses there were all excited, they came in and said we beat the other hospitals."
