Brownsville's first baby of 2017 arri...

Brownsville's first baby of 2017 arrived unexpectedly late

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

After three sons, Marysol Ibarra finally got the daughter she'd been hoping for, and little Nayla turned out to be the first baby born in Brownsville in the New Year. Ibarra was surprised by the news, saying "We weren't expecting it - the nurses there were all excited, they came in and said we beat the other hospitals."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Padre Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Texas commercial fin fish license sale.. fishin... (Mar '12) Dec 27 James hodges 3
Indian Lake Music Thread Oct '16 Musikologist 1
Is South Padre Island prepared for a surprise T... (Nov '11) Jul '16 dlb 6
Raul Galarza Jr (Jun '16) Jun '16 lovely 1
Public schools (Jun '16) Jun '16 Jbvsullivan 1
Colorado sailor new to Port Isabel (Jun '16) Jun '16 coloradosailor 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jun '16 robert 994
See all South Padre Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Padre Island Forum Now

South Padre Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

South Padre Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
 

South Padre Islan...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,556 • Total comments across all topics: 277,553,667

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC