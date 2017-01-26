Aimbridge Hospitality Assumes Managem...

Aimbridge Hospitality Assumes Management of the Pearl South Padre Island

A full-service resort, the Pearl South Padre has 200 guestrooms and 52 one- and two-bedroom condominiums, ranging in size from 973 to 1,243 sq. ft. "We selected Aimbridge because of their knowledge and experience in the resort business as well as their scale, which offers access to state of the industry practices, talented employees and numerous economies of scale," said Mark Langdale, who represents ownership of Pearl South Padre.

