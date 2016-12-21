Sales tax numbers: Harlingen ekes out small gain; S. Padre, Port Isabel stronger
State sales tax allocations to cities for October showed a slight gain for Harlingen at 0.03 percent, and stronger performances from South Padre Island and Port Isabel, up 10.08 percent and 7.56 percent.
