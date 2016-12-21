Punch lands police association president with 3-day suspension
The president of the Fort Worth Police Officers Association has been suspended for three days after striking another officer while at a convention on South Padre Island in September. "I agreed to accept the discipline and not appeal the decision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Padre Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indian Lake Music Thread
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|1
|Is South Padre Island prepared for a surprise T... (Nov '11)
|Jul '16
|dlb
|6
|Raul Galarza Jr
|Jun '16
|lovely
|1
|Public schools (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Jbvsullivan
|1
|Colorado sailor new to Port Isabel (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|coloradosailor
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|robert
|994
|Debate: Marijuana - South Padre Island, TX (Sep '10)
|Mar '16
|mb
|27
Find what you want!
Search South Padre Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC