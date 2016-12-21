Nuevo Leon governor urges Mexicans not to shop in McAllen to protest Trump

Nuevo Leon governor urges Mexicans no...

McAllen city officials are organizing a news conference in Monterrey next week after the governor there urged Mexican shoppers to boycott McAllen for 15 days to change the mind of President-elect Trump. Nuevo Leon Gov. Jaime Rodriguez urged the shopping ban for McAllen and South Padre Island, reportedly in response to Trump's move this week to save jobs that had been headed to Nuevo Leon and keep them in Indiana, according to Breitbart news.

