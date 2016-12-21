More than a dozen dead green sea turtles wash ashore local beaches
An alarming 15 dead Green Sea Turtles have washed up on local beaches in the last 3 to 4 days, according to Jeff George at Sea Turtle, Inc. on South Padre Island. George said as many as nine Green Sea Turtles have been found in a 1/2 mile stretch on Boca Chica Beach.
