Inclement Weather Leads to Beach Acce...

Inclement Weather Leads to Beach Access Closures, Parade Cancellation

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: KRGV

The Cameron County judge has ordered the temporary closure of County Beach Access 5, County Beach Access 6 and Boca Chica Beach. In a statement released, officials said the closures to vehicular traffic are due to extremely high tides and undriveable conditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Padre Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Texas commercial fin fish license sale.. fishin... (Mar '12) Dec 27 James hodges 3
Indian Lake Music Thread Oct '16 Musikologist 1
Is South Padre Island prepared for a surprise T... (Nov '11) Jul '16 dlb 6
Raul Galarza Jr (Jun '16) Jun '16 lovely 1
Public schools (Jun '16) Jun '16 Jbvsullivan 1
Colorado sailor new to Port Isabel (Jun '16) Jun '16 coloradosailor 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jun '16 robert 994
See all South Padre Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Padre Island Forum Now

South Padre Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

South Padre Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

South Padre Islan...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,256 • Total comments across all topics: 277,474,685

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC