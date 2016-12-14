Ballard found guilty, sentenced to life without parole
Garrett James Ballard was found guilty on two counts of capital murder and sentenced to life without parole on Monday, Dec. 12, in the 33rd District Court of Judge Allan Garrett. He was charged in the shooting of two close friends, Elijah "Eli" Adam Benson, a 17-year-old Burnet High School student, and Travis Leslie Fox, a 26-year-old Burnet High School graduate.
