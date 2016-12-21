A maverick Mexican governor is calling for a Texas boycott in...

The deal Donald Trump helped orchestrate to keep manufacturing jobs in the US has sparked backlash in the country where those jobs were headed. In the wake of the deal to keep 1,000 jobs at a Carrier plant in Indiana in exchange for a $7 million incentive package , the governor of Mexico's Nuevo Leon state has called for Mexicans to stop spending money at businesses in the city of McAllen and of South Padre Island, both in Texas.

