Pit bull attack sends jogger to hospital ER

A dog attacked a 15-year-old jogger on Ash Avenue in South Boston on Saturday morning, biting her on the thigh and wrist and causing an avulsion fracture of the wrist. The girl was taken to Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital's emergency room, where she was treated and released.

