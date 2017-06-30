Gunshots fired at Westside apartments...

Gunshots fired at Westside apartments; no one injured

Police are seeking information about shootings that took place Sunday around 2:17 a.m. at Westside Village Apartment on Sinai Road. Officers found that three apartments had been struck by outside gunfire.

