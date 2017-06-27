Have A Big Time For The Fourth

There's no shortage of ways to celebrate America's independence as Mecklenburg County towns and outlying communities host a variety of Fourth of July parades, concerts, fireworks displays and other events. The Town of Chase City takes the lead Saturday morning, July 1 with the 100 Mile Yard Sale, which is free to shoppers and will last from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Later in the day, Clarksville gets into the act with the second in its downtown Lake Life Live concerts, featuring the Part Time Party Band.

