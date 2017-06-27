Clark promoted to South Boston fire c...

Clark promoted to South Boston fire captain

Announcing the latest promotion at the South Boston Fire Department, Fire Chief Steve Phillips informed members of South Boston Town Council on Monday afternoon that Daniel Clark is now serving as captain. Clark, a member of the department since May 2006, has been a lieutenant for seven years, in charge of fire department emergency services.

