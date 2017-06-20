21 historic sites added to the Virginia Landmarks Register

The history and architecture of 21 sites across the state were recognized in the Virginia Landmarks Register last week by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources. The new additions include places such as a building at Lynchburg College where Virginia had a head start in co-educational instruction, a park in Staunton that was established for African Americans during the era of segregation, as well as farms in Halifax and Pittsylvania counties and a South Boston historic district that reveal aspects of the settlement and agricultural history of the Commonwealth's Southside region.

