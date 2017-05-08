With plenty of help, Riverdale bounce...

With plenty of help, Riverdale bounces back

Monday May 1

Riverdale merchants got back on their feet in a hurry Friday as people turned out with mops, shovels and pressure washers to clean up from a four-day flood that caught most locals by surprise. The worst flood in Riverdale since 2003 destroyed tens of thousands of dollars in inventory and left business owners weary and frustrated with national weather service advisories that underestimated the Dan River's quick rise and punishing crest.

South Boston, VA

