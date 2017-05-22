Vets' groups and pols to meet, discus...

Vets' groups and pols to meet, discuss VA miscues

Friday May 12 Read more: Boston Herald

U.S. Rep. Stephen F. Lynch said he plans to convene elected officials and veterans' groups to examine how the Boston VA diagnoses and treats traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder. "Two weeks ago I contacted Vincent Ng and asked him to meet with me and some of the veterans advocates and our veterans service officers to look at the protocols that they are using to diagnose both TBI and PTSD," Lynch told the Herald yesterday.

