Tuck Enterprises building on US 360 destroyed by fire

Thursday May 25 Read more: SoVaNow.com

An early morning fire Thursday that totally destroyed the former Tuck Enterprise building on US 360 resulted in an estimated $500,000 loss. According to South Boston Fire Chief Steve Phillips his department was called out to the fire at 5:11 a.m. by the dispatch center.

