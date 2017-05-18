The Latest: Prosecutors say fake gun ...

The Latest: Prosecutors say fake gun found at scene

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: Fredericksburg.com

At Tufts Medical Center, Monday, May 8, 2017, in Boston, prosecutor John Pappas, second from left, reads as Judge Michael Bolden, right, takes notes during the arraignment of Bampumim Teixeira, left. Teixeira is accused of murdering two engaged doctors in their South Boston penthouse condominium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Foster's Feb '17 Dumb 2
Have you seen him?? (Jul '16) Feb '17 Jenn 2
News Police justified in deadly South Boston shooting (Aug '08) Dec '16 guest 37
Rory Owen (Jun '13) Dec '16 Abadonbraxus 9
Heritage House Racism (Oct '16) Oct '16 interested 1
Review: Wendy's (Feb '15) Jun '16 Honest Lawenforce... 3
New Classifieds with South Boston Sub-Area (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anonymous 1
See all South Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Boston Forum Now

South Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

South Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

South Boston, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,546 • Total comments across all topics: 281,171,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC