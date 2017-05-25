Sentara Healthcare names new head of ...

Sentara Healthcare names new head of human resources

Sentara Healthcare has appointed its first female to lead its human resources department. Becky Sawyer has been promoted to senior vice president of human resources, effective May 29. "I think it's important to acknowledge that 81 percent of the workforce at Sentara is comprised of women," Sawyer said in a statement.

