Police: 2 found dead in luxury condo,...

Police: 2 found dead in luxury condo, suspect in custody

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 6 Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Two apparent residents of a Boston luxury condominium have been found dead inside the building, and the suspect in their deaths was shot multiple times after exchanging gunfire with police officers, police said. Officers were called to the Macallen Building on Friday night in the South Boston neighborhood in response to a report of a man with a gun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Foster's Feb '17 Dumb 2
Have you seen him?? (Jul '16) Feb '17 Jenn 2
News Police justified in deadly South Boston shooting (Aug '08) Dec '16 guest 37
Rory Owen (Jun '13) Dec '16 Abadonbraxus 9
Heritage House Racism (Oct '16) Oct '16 interested 1
Review: Wendy's (Feb '15) Jun '16 Honest Lawenforce... 3
New Classifieds with South Boston Sub-Area (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anonymous 1
See all South Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Boston Forum Now

South Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

South Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

South Boston, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,188 • Total comments across all topics: 280,947,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC