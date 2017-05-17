Market Stroll highlights local farmin...

Market Stroll highlights local farming goodness

More than 60 vendors will offer fresh farm produce, baked goods and other treats with the "Inaugural Halifax County Market Stroll" Saturday. The event - highlighting farmers markets in the towns of Halifax and South Boston - will unfold at two locations: the Halifax Farmers Market at the old Farmers Foods store, and the Broad Street Farmers Market in downtown South Boston.

