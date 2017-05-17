Market Stroll highlights local farming goodness
More than 60 vendors will offer fresh farm produce, baked goods and other treats with the "Inaugural Halifax County Market Stroll" Saturday. The event - highlighting farmers markets in the towns of Halifax and South Boston - will unfold at two locations: the Halifax Farmers Market at the old Farmers Foods store, and the Broad Street Farmers Market in downtown South Boston.
