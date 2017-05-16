Job Well Done

Cathy Henderson, a math teacher at Halifax County Middle School, is congratulated on being named the division's Teacher of the Year by School Board Chair Karen Hopkins. Cathy Henderson, a math teacher at Halifax County Middle School, was named the division's Teacher of the Year Thursday after being selected for the award among nominees from each of Halifax County's public schools.

