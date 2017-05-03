Halifax County supervisors add list o...

Halifax County supervisors add list of changes to Six Year Road Plan

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: SoVaNow.com

The Halifax County Board of Supervisors on Monday night approved the county's Secondary Road Six Year Road Plan for the upcoming fiscal year. The Six Year Plan includes the resurfacing of 0.4 mile of Whitlow Trail and 2.6 miles of Jeremy Creek Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SoVaNow.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Foster's Feb '17 Dumb 2
Have you seen him?? (Jul '16) Feb '17 Jenn 2
News Police justified in deadly South Boston shooting (Aug '08) Dec '16 guest 37
Rory Owen (Jun '13) Dec '16 Abadonbraxus 9
Heritage House Racism (Oct '16) Oct '16 interested 1
Review: Wendy's (Feb '15) Jun '16 Honest Lawenforce... 3
New Classifieds with South Boston Sub-Area (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anonymous 1
See all South Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Boston Forum Now

South Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

South Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

South Boston, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,328 • Total comments across all topics: 280,762,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC