Halifax County supervisors add list of changes to Six Year Road Plan
The Halifax County Board of Supervisors on Monday night approved the county's Secondary Road Six Year Road Plan for the upcoming fiscal year. The Six Year Plan includes the resurfacing of 0.4 mile of Whitlow Trail and 2.6 miles of Jeremy Creek Road.
