Counterfeit $100s pop up in Halifax County

Authorities are warning local businesses and residents to watch out for counterfeit money after phony $100 bills were passed at businesses on a half-dozen occasions last week. The South Boston Police Department and the Halifax County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incidents and asking for the public's help in identifying and locating the suspects.

