16-year-old from Virginia becomes first woman to win at South Boston Speedway

Sunday May 21 Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

On Saturday, 16-year-old Macy Causey became the first woman to ever win at the historical South Boston Speedway. Causey is racing in NASCAR's Drive for Diversity program and is the youngest participant in the history of the program.

