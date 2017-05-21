16-year-old from Virginia becomes first woman to win at South Boston Speedway
On Saturday, 16-year-old Macy Causey became the first woman to ever win at the historical South Boston Speedway. Causey is racing in NASCAR's Drive for Diversity program and is the youngest participant in the history of the program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Foster's
|Feb '17
|Dumb
|2
|Have you seen him?? (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|Jenn
|2
|Police justified in deadly South Boston shooting (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|guest
|37
|Rory Owen (Jun '13)
|Dec '16
|Abadonbraxus
|9
|Heritage House Racism (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|interested
|1
|Review: Wendy's (Feb '15)
|Jun '16
|Honest Lawenforce...
|3
|New Classifieds with South Boston Sub-Area (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC