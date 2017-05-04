Rain sticks around another day; by Wednesday sunshine on way
"Flood forecasts for the Dan River from Danville downstream through South Boston have been raised from the minor into the moderate category due to higher than predicted runoff," according to a statement issued by the National Weather Service in Blacksburg on Monday afternoon.
