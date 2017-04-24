McAuliffe announces funding for 3 projects, including hotel
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has announced $1.5 million for three new projects in struggling areas of the state, including money for a brewery and hotel renovation. McAuliffe announced Monday that he'd approved funding to restore derelict structures in Big Stone Gap, Cape Charles and South Boston.
