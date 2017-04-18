Man convicted on gun charges

Man convicted on gun charges

3 hrs ago

A South Boston man with 10 felony convictions on his record was found guilty on Friday of two firearms-related charges by a jury that further recommended that he serve up to five years behind bars. Sirking Irvin Sweeney faced trial in Halifax County Circuit Court on two charges: buying, receiving or aiding in the concealment of a stolen firearm, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

South Boston, VA

