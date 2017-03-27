Two airlifted with serious wounds from Sunday gunfire

Two persons were seriously wounded in a shooting incident just after midnight Sunday, with South Boston Police responding to the sound of gunshots in the Poplar Creek Street and Glendale Drive areas of town. Police report that three people suffered injuries: a 23-year-old male with an apparently minor gunshot wound, and a 23-year-old male and 24-year-old female who arrived by private vehicle at the Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital emergency room with more serious injuries.

