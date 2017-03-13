Tuesday siren to test for tornado pre...

Tuesday siren to test for tornado preparedness

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: SoVaNow.com

If you hear the wail of sirens Tuesday morning, be aware: a statewide tornado drill will be conducted at 9:45 a.m. The Town of South Boston Emergency Services will conduct a siren test as part of this event. Citizens should hear a long continuous siren blast during this exercise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SoVaNow.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Foster's Feb 26 Dumb 2
Have you seen him?? (Jul '16) Feb '17 Jenn 2
News Police justified in deadly South Boston shooting (Aug '08) Dec '16 guest 37
Rory Owen (Jun '13) Dec '16 Abadonbraxus 9
Heritage House Racism Oct '16 interested 1
Review: Wendy's (Feb '15) Jun '16 Honest Lawenforce... 3
New Classifieds with South Boston Sub-Area (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anonymous 1
See all South Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Boston Forum Now

South Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

South Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Iraq
 

South Boston, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,849 • Total comments across all topics: 279,685,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC