The Latest: Parade organizers say gay vets group can march

The Latest on the decision by the organizers of Boston St. Patrick's Day parade to bar a group of gay veterans from participating : Organizers of Boston's St. Patrick's Day parade appear to have had a change of heart about barring a group of gay veterans from marching. Parade organizers tweeted Friday an "acceptance letter" was signed by the Allied War Veterans Council that will allow OutVets to march in the March 19 parade.

