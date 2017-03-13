The Latest: Lawyer says gay group reviewing parade letter
The Latest on the decision by the organizers of Boston St. Patrick's Day parade to bar a group of gay veterans from participating : A lawyer for a group of gay veterans initially barred from marching in Boston's St. Patrick's Day parade says the group has received a letter allowing it to march and is "actively reviewing" it. Organizers of this year's parade reversed course Friday and said they will allow the group of gay veterans to march.
