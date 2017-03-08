South Boston Council to hold meeting ...

South Boston Council to hold meeting tonight

South Boston Town Council has several guests who have signed up to speak at the regular March meeting at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers on Yancey Street. Pam Jones, treasurer for the Halifax County Historical Society, is expected to provide an update on the society's plans for its new home in the historic district of the Town of Halifax.

