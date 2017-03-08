Skeptical response to library merger

Skeptical response to library merger

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: SoVaNow.com

Rumblings at the Halifax County government level about consolidating library branches in Halifax and South Boston have set off alarms within the library system itself. Library Director Jay Stephens, in a Viewpoint letter printed in today's edition, took issue with a statement last week by county supervisor J.T. Davis that merging the library branches at a single location would produce cost savings for Halifax County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SoVaNow.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Foster's Feb 26 Dumb 2
Have you seen him?? (Jul '16) Feb 12 Jenn 2
News Police justified in deadly South Boston shooting (Aug '08) Dec '16 guest 37
Rory Owen (Jun '13) Dec '16 Abadonbraxus 9
Heritage House Racism Oct '16 interested 1
Review: Wendy's (Feb '15) Jun '16 Honest Lawenforce... 3
New Classifieds with South Boston Sub-Area (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anonymous 1
See all South Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Boston Forum Now

South Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

South Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

South Boston, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,511 • Total comments across all topics: 279,523,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC