Skeptical response to library merger

Rumblings at the Halifax County government level about consolidating library branches in Halifax and South Boston have set off alarms within the library system itself. Library Director Jay Stephens, in a Viewpoint letter printed in today's edition, took issue with a statement last week by county supervisor J.T. Davis that merging the library branches at a single location would produce cost savings for Halifax County.

