Search continues for armed robber at Apple Market
South Boston police continue to seek information about an armed robbery Wednesday, just after 10 p.m. at the Apple Market on Seymour Drive. Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Apple Market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SoVaNow.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Foster's
|Feb 26
|Dumb
|2
|Have you seen him?? (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|Jenn
|2
|Police justified in deadly South Boston shooting (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|guest
|37
|Rory Owen (Jun '13)
|Dec '16
|Abadonbraxus
|9
|Heritage House Racism
|Oct '16
|interested
|1
|Review: Wendy's (Feb '15)
|Jun '16
|Honest Lawenforce...
|3
|New Classifieds with South Boston Sub-Area (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC