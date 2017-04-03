Revelers high-spirited at Boston St. Patrick's Day parade
Tens of thousands of people lined the frigid streets of Boston on Sunday for the city's St. Patrick's Day parade, which went off amid high spirits and without a hitch after a dispute over whether a gay veterans group could march. There was no shortage of green clothing, shamrock headbands and booze during the annual parade in South Boston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
South Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Foster's
|Feb '17
|Dumb
|2
|Have you seen him?? (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|Jenn
|2
|Police justified in deadly South Boston shooting (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|guest
|37
|Rory Owen (Jun '13)
|Dec '16
|Abadonbraxus
|9
|Heritage House Racism (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|interested
|1
|Review: Wendy's (Feb '15)
|Jun '16
|Honest Lawenforce...
|3
|New Classifieds with South Boston Sub-Area (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC