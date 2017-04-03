Revelers high-spirited at Boston St. ...

Revelers high-spirited at Boston St. Patrick's Day parade

Sunday Mar 19

Tens of thousands of people lined the frigid streets of Boston on Sunday for the city's St. Patrick's Day parade, which went off amid high spirits and without a hitch after a dispute over whether a gay veterans group could march. There was no shortage of green clothing, shamrock headbands and booze during the annual parade in South Boston.

