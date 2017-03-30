Long & Foster Agents in Virginia Honored for Sales Achievements

Long & Foster Real Estate has honored five agents in its South Boston, Va., office with annual awards for sales achievements in 2016, the company recently announced. Agents Rhonda Buckley, Dewey Compton and Scotty Felton, and team Honey and Jim Davis, were recognized, with Buckley, Compton and Felton each receiving the Chairman's Club Award and awards for being among the top 20 agents for settled units in the region, and Felton receiving the Outstanding Services Award.

