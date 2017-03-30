Long & Foster Agents in Virginia Hono...

Long & Foster Agents in Virginia Honored for Sales Achievements

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Natl. Relocation & Real Estate

Long & Foster Real Estate has honored five agents in its South Boston, Va., office with annual awards for sales achievements in 2016, the company recently announced. Agents Rhonda Buckley, Dewey Compton and Scotty Felton, and team Honey and Jim Davis, were recognized, with Buckley, Compton and Felton each receiving the Chairman's Club Award and awards for being among the top 20 agents for settled units in the region, and Felton receiving the Outstanding Services Award.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Natl. Relocation & Real Estate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Foster's Feb '17 Dumb 2
Have you seen him?? (Jul '16) Feb '17 Jenn 2
News Police justified in deadly South Boston shooting (Aug '08) Dec '16 guest 37
Rory Owen (Jun '13) Dec '16 Abadonbraxus 9
Heritage House Racism (Oct '16) Oct '16 interested 1
Review: Wendy's (Feb '15) Jun '16 Honest Lawenforce... 3
New Classifieds with South Boston Sub-Area (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anonymous 1
See all South Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Boston Forum Now

South Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

South Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

South Boston, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,727 • Total comments across all topics: 280,461,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC