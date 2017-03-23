Halifax County seeks $1.8 mil for new shell building
Halifax County will seek nearly $1.8 million in tobacco grant funding to build a manufacturing shell building near the entrance of the Southern Virginia Technology Park on U.S. 58. The 37,500 square foot structure is intended to be "broadly attractive to various types of manufacturers" and will address a lack of a "most desired" facility among companies that have looked at Halifax County, including those that were "sometimes lost" to competing localities for lack of a ready-made facility, according to the grant application to the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, previously known as the Virginia Tobacco Commission.
