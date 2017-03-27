Halifax County IDA names officers for...

Halifax County IDA names officers for coming year

The Halifax County Industrial Development Authority Friday elected Butch Blanks to serve another term as chairman. Chad Francis was named as vice chairman and Mattie Claiborne will serve as secretary/treasurer.

