Gay veterans: We've been denied spot ...

Gay veterans: We've been denied spot in St. Patrick's parade

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: The Daily News-Record

Gay veterans who marched in Boston's 2015 St. Patrick's Day parade after decades of resistance from organizers say they have been denied a spot in this year's event. The veterans group, OutVets, said on their Facebook page that the reason for the denial is unclear, but "one can only assume it's because we are LGBTQ."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Foster's Feb 26 Dumb 2
Have you seen him?? (Jul '16) Feb 12 Jenn 2
News Police justified in deadly South Boston shooting (Aug '08) Dec '16 guest 37
Rory Owen (Jun '13) Dec '16 Abadonbraxus 9
Heritage House Racism Oct '16 interested 1
Review: Wendy's (Feb '15) Jun '16 Honest Lawenforce... 3
New Classifieds with South Boston Sub-Area (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anonymous 1
See all South Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Boston Forum Now

South Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

South Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

South Boston, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,196 • Total comments across all topics: 279,455,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC