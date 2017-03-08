Gay veterans: We've been denied spot in St. Patrick's parade
Gay veterans who marched in Boston's 2015 St. Patrick's Day parade after decades of resistance from organizers say they have been denied a spot in this year's event. The veterans group, OutVets, said on their Facebook page that the reason for the denial is unclear, but "one can only assume it's because we are LGBTQ."
