South Boston asked to join online sales tax push
South Boston Town Council will consider whether to join a local government push for Congress to reintroduce the Marketplace Fairness Act, which is designed to level the playing field between local retailers and online competitors which are not subject to local sales taxes. The issue came up before the Current Issues Committee of Town Council at a meeting Monday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SoVaNow.com.
Add your comments below
South Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police justified in deadly South Boston shooting (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|guest
|37
|Rory Owen (Jun '13)
|Dec '16
|Abadonbraxus
|9
|Heritage House Racism
|Oct '16
|interested
|1
|Have you seen him?? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|NeedhelpChristian...
|1
|Review: Wendy's (Feb '15)
|Jun '16
|Honest Lawenforce...
|3
|New Classifieds with South Boston Sub-Area (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Emergency (May '16)
|May '16
|help
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC