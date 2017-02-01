South Boston asked to join online sal...

South Boston asked to join online sales tax push

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: SoVaNow.com

South Boston Town Council will consider whether to join a local government push for Congress to reintroduce the Marketplace Fairness Act, which is designed to level the playing field between local retailers and online competitors which are not subject to local sales taxes. The issue came up before the Current Issues Committee of Town Council at a meeting Monday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SoVaNow.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police justified in deadly South Boston shooting (Aug '08) Dec '16 guest 37
Rory Owen (Jun '13) Dec '16 Abadonbraxus 9
Heritage House Racism Oct '16 interested 1
Have you seen him?? (Jul '16) Jul '16 NeedhelpChristian... 1
Review: Wendy's (Feb '15) Jun '16 Honest Lawenforce... 3
New Classifieds with South Boston Sub-Area (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anonymous 1
Emergency (May '16) May '16 help 1
See all South Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Boston Forum Now

South Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

South Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

South Boston, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,063 • Total comments across all topics: 278,493,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC