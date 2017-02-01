New digs for the Chamber

New digs for the Chamber

Dennis Witt, chairman of the Southern Virginia Higher Education Foundation, presents Mitzi McCormick, President of the Halifax County Chamber of Commerce, with a key to the Chamber's new office space at 820 Bruce Street. Pictured, left to right: John Cannon, Board Member, Southern Virginia Higher Education Foundation; Robert Bates, Chairman, Halifax County Chamber of Commerce McCormick,; Witt; Tommy Nelson, Executive Director, Southern Virginia Higher Education Foundation; and Darden Smith, Board Member, Southern Virginia Higher Education Foundation.

