New digs for the Chamber

Dennis Witt, chairman of the Southern Virginia Higher Education Foundation, presents Mitzi McCormick, President of the Halifax County Chamber of Commerce, with a key to the Chamber's new office space at 820 Bruce Street. Pictured, left to right: John Cannon, Board Member, Southern Virginia Higher Education Foundation; Robert Bates, Chairman, Halifax County Chamber of Commerce McCormick,; Witt; Tommy Nelson, Executive Director, Southern Virginia Higher Education Foundation; and Darden Smith, Board Member, Southern Virginia Higher Education Foundation.

