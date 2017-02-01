Charges pending against driver in fatal wreck
Charges are pending against 90 year old Abner L. Wilkerson who was the driver of the 2003 Ford Crown Victoria that was attempting to make a left turn onto Hamilton Boulevard when it was struck by the 2015 Freightliner operated by 22 year old Khalid Kannance of Virginia Beach. The crash, which resulted in the death of a passenger, 84 year old Dorothy Wilkerson, occurred at the intersection of Halifax Road and Hamilton Boulevard Jan. 26 at 11 a.m. The Ford failed to yield the right of way and turned in front of the tractor trailer, causing it to strike the Ford on the passenger side.
