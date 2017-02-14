Wreck injuries prove fatal

Monday Jan 30

A Dollar General tractor-trailer struck the passenger side of a Crown Victoria Ford on Thursday morning in front of Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital. Dorothy "Dot" Wilkerson, an 84-year-old passenger in the sedan, died on Friday.

