South Boston home damaged by kitchen ...

South Boston home damaged by kitchen fire

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: SoVaNow.com

A Monday night kitchen blaze resulted in some $30,000 in damages to a South Boston home. According to South Boston Fire Chief Steve Phillips, the home of Carolyn Clark at 1806 Wilkins home suffered heavy smoke and heat damage after a pan of grease caught fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SoVaNow.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police justified in deadly South Boston shooting (Aug '08) Dec 26 guest 37
Rory Owen (Jun '13) Dec '16 Abadonbraxus 9
Heritage House Racism Oct '16 interested 1
Have you seen him?? (Jul '16) Jul '16 NeedhelpChristian... 1
Review: Wendy's (Feb '15) Jun '16 Honest Lawenforce... 3
New Classifieds with South Boston Sub-Area (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anonymous 1
Emergency (May '16) May '16 help 1
See all South Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Boston Forum Now

South Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

South Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

South Boston, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,552 • Total comments across all topics: 277,836,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC