SoBo Start-Up kickoff draws strong interest

Lin Hite, center, of the Longwood Small Business Center talks with several guests at the SoBo Start-Up event held at the Southern Virginia High Ed Center on Thursday evening. The kickoff event for SoBo Start-Up, a training program for budding entrepreneurs, drew an encouraging response as a dozen would-be business owners turned out Thursday night at the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center.

