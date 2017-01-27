Plasmatreat to Deliver Plasma Surface Treatment Solutions at the ChemQuest Technology Institute
The ChemQuest Group, Inc. , a leading business strategy firm in specialty chemicals, and Plasmatreat North America, announce they have entered into an agreement to supply plasma surface conditioning equipment to support clients of the ChemQuest Technology Institute in South Boston, VA. The ChemQuest Technology Institute provides clients access to a replicate manufacturing environment, laboratory services, and technological support for specialty chemicals companies in the coatings, adhesives, sealants, plastics, inks, personal care, and other sectors.
